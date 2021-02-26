MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Raised to $6.50 at HC Wainwright

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNKD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

MNKD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

