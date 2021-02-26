Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Raised to $36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.