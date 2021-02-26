Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $15.59. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 42,646 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $181.78 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the third quarter worth $135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.