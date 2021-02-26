Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 1,381,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 852,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

MBII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $428.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

