Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,740,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,686,000 after purchasing an additional 374,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.