Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report sales of $292.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $269.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $246.11 on Friday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

