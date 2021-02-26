MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Critical Survey

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MassRoots and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.07%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50% DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 734.81 -$34.27 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.04 billion 4.37 $5.68 million $0.04 358.50

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Summary

DouYu International beats MassRoots on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application. It also operates www.massroots.com/business, a business and adverting portal that enable companies to edit their profiles; distribute information to users; and view analytics, such as impressions, views, and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

