MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $92.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

