Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Cap of $469,928.74

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $469,928.74 and $123,123.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.43 or 0.03156460 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.