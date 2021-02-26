Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $245,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 109,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.97. The company had a trading volume of 164,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

