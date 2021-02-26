Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $158,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $348.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

