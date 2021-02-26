Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.53% of Matson worth $405,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Matson by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matson by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

