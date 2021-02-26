Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

