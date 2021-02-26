Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $52.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $47.85. 1,682,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,638,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.