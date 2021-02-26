Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 957,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 690,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.73.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

