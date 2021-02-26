Maxim Group Boosts Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $120.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 23,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,715. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $89,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $407,146.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

