MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. 139,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,887. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88.

