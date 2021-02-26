MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after purchasing an additional 328,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

