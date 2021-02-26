McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.62. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

