McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

