MCF Advisors LLC Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,500,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

