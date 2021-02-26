MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $255.88. 70,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

