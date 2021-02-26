MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,891. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

