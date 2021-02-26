McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of McGrath RentCorp worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $710,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $510,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

