Mdex (MDX) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Mdex has a total market cap of $462.11 million and $421.88 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00012752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.00476944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00069361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00081111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00467754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

