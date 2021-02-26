MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 44,155,001 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

MediaZest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.