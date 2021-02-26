Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,858 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.75% of Medical Properties Trust worth $88,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.80 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.