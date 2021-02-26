MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

MDWD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,920. MediWound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Earnings History for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

