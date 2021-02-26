MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

MDWD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,920. MediWound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Get MediWound alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.