Medtronic plc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDT. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $117.29. 53,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

