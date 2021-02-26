Medusa Mining Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.68.

Get Medusa Mining alerts:

Medusa Mining Company Profile

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O Gold project that covers an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in central eastern Mindanao, the Philippines.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Medusa Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medusa Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.