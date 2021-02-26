Medusa Mining Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.68.
Medusa Mining Company Profile
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Medusa Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medusa Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.