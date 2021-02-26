Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 2,924,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,537,018. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

