Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $406,449,000 after acquiring an additional 159,412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $13.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.33 and its 200 day moving average is $530.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

