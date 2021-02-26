Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 166,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$45.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 817,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,033,115. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

