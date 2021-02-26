Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $16.17 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,121 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 12,054,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.