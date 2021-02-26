Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.67. 36,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

