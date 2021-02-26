Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.66. The stock had a trading volume of 85,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

