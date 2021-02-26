Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 31,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 1,728,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,822,688. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

