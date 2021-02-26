Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,760 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $22.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,054.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,943.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,715.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

