Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.87 on Friday, reaching $334.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $317.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

