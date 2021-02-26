Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,873 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.69 on Friday, reaching $335.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.