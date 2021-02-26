Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,695 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $687.33. 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,859. The stock has a market cap of $659.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $826.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

