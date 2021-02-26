Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,668 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The company has a market capitalization of $278.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.71.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

