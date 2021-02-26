Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 387,720 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. 174,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

