Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,854 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $135.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

