Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,505 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 45,505 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.14. 479,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

