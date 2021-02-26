Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Truist lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,614. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.13. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

