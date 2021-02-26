Megacoin Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $200.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.07 or 0.00369476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,428,609 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

