Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 3,919,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,333. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

