Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.75

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as high as C$9.97. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 5,700 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The company has a market cap of C$329.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.