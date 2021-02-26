MenaPay (MPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,947.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1,947.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00699736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039991 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

